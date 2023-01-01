About Steven Rojas, MD

Being a physician is truly a remarkable privilege which allows for connecting the human side of health with sound, up-to-date medical knowledge. I truly enjoy these two aspects of my work and look forward to working closely with you to optimize your health. I seek to create a sense of partnership with those who seek care from me so that optimal health can be achieved. In my free time, I enjoy anything baseball related and mountain biking.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

