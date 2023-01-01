Thomas Moyad, MD, MPH
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
About Thomas Moyad, MD, MPH
My mission as an orthopedic surgeon is to educate my patients to the best of my abilities so they can be thoroughly informed about all their treatment options. Initially, my approach is to search for all non-operative treatment options and avoid surgical management whenever possible. In addition, I believe strongly in preventive medicine. As the old saying goes, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Thus, my patients will typically receive extensive counseling, not only on their treatment options, but also on prevention of common diseases effecting bone health. Lastly, when surgery is indicated, I believe it is best to take a well-rounded approach to medical care. Therefore, I do offer minimally invasive techniques and recent emerging technologies to my patients who are deemed good candidates. I also offer partial knee replacements, as well as hip resurfacing procedures. These procedures conserve bone and utilize newer bearing surfaces, which may benefit younger or more active patients. In my spare time I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, reading and flying airplanes.
Age:52
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Wayne State University:Medical School
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Fellowship
University of Michigan:Internship
University of Michigan:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bursitis
- Fracture management
- Hip disorders
- Knee pain
- Orthopedic surgery
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Osteoporosis
NPI
1013921386
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Moyad, MD, MPH, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Moyad, MD, MPH? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
