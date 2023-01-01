About Thomas Moyad, MD, MPH

My mission as an orthopedic surgeon is to educate my patients to the best of my abilities so they can be thoroughly informed about all their treatment options. Initially, my approach is to search for all non-operative treatment options and avoid surgical management whenever possible. In addition, I believe strongly in preventive medicine. As the old saying goes, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." Thus, my patients will typically receive extensive counseling, not only on their treatment options, but also on prevention of common diseases effecting bone health. Lastly, when surgery is indicated, I believe it is best to take a well-rounded approach to medical care. Therefore, I do offer minimally invasive techniques and recent emerging technologies to my patients who are deemed good candidates. I also offer partial knee replacements, as well as hip resurfacing procedures. These procedures conserve bone and utilize newer bearing surfaces, which may benefit younger or more active patients. In my spare time I enjoy spending my spare time with my family, reading and flying airplanes.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Wayne State University : Medical School

Brigham and Women's Hospital : Fellowship

University of Michigan : Internship

University of Michigan : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



