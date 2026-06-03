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Tiffany C. Sena, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Pediatrics

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

858-262-8701
Fax: 858-262-8668

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-262-8701
    Fax: 858-262-8668

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-521-2008

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 858-621-4070

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics

10670 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Thursday

About Tiffany C. Sena, NP

I became a nurse practitioner to help my community and connect with other people. I treat my patients the way I would treat my own. It is my philosophy to practice in the safest and most responsible manner while having fun and realizing no two patients are alike. I think it's important to give children and their parents the time and individualized care they deserve. My husband and I have 2 kids and 2 dogs. I enjoy spending time with my family, going to Disneyland, running half marathons, binge watching Netflix, and rooting for the Padres and 49ers. My favorite food is Japanese curry.

In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female

Education

University of San Diego: Graduate School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710539523

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tiffany C. Sena, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.