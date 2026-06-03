Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Pediatrics
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-262-8701
Fax: 858-262-8668
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-621-4070
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Pediatrics
10670 Wexford St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Thursday
About Tiffany C. Sena, NP
I became a nurse practitioner to help my community and connect with other people. I treat my patients the way I would treat my own. It is my philosophy to practice in the safest and most responsible manner while having fun and realizing no two patients are alike. I think it's important to give children and their parents the time and individualized care they deserve. My husband and I have 2 kids and 2 dogs. I enjoy spending time with my family, going to Disneyland, running half marathons, binge watching Netflix, and rooting for the Padres and 49ers. My favorite food is Japanese curry.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Depression
- Eczema
- Headache
- Parenting guidance
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710539523
Insurance plans accepted
Tiffany C. Sena, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany C. Sena, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany C. Sena, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.