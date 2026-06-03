About Tiffany C. Sena, NP

I became a nurse practitioner to help my community and connect with other people. I treat my patients the way I would treat my own. It is my philosophy to practice in the safest and most responsible manner while having fun and realizing no two patients are alike. I think it's important to give children and their parents the time and individualized care they deserve. My husband and I have 2 kids and 2 dogs. I enjoy spending time with my family, going to Disneyland, running half marathons, binge watching Netflix, and rooting for the Padres and 49ers. My favorite food is Japanese curry.

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female



Education University of San Diego : Graduate School



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