Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
About Uma Narayan, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Marta Awdykovych, and we work together to provide you excellent care. It gives me great joy to take care of children and follow their growth and development from infancy to adulthood.
Age:66
In practice since:1987
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Albert Einstein:Residency
Albert Einstein:Internship
New York State University:Medical School
Cincinnati Children's Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Growth problems
- Headache
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Narayan is an amazing doctor who always explains in clear ways, treatments, concerns etc. Would most definitely recommend her to anyone.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Doctor Narayan is always so inclusive, informative, and caring!
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Narayan is amazing. I have no words to describe her level of care. We have two young kids (almost 4 and 2) and she fully supports all parenting styles without any judgement whatsoever. That is difficult to find in anyone because everyone seems to have an opinion about what you should or shouldn't be doing as a parent, even from early on. When it came to nursing (something I could not do), choosing the right formula, when to start feeding solids, cosleeping - all of it, she was so open to all and any approaches. I am so thankful she is our Doctor. She is truly one of the best and we appreciate everything she does for us.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr.Narayan is the best pediatrician our family has ever had.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Uma Narayan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uma Narayan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
