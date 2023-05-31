Verified Patient May 23, 2023 5.0

Dr. Narayan is amazing. I have no words to describe her level of care. We have two young kids (almost 4 and 2) and she fully supports all parenting styles without any judgement whatsoever. That is difficult to find in anyone because everyone seems to have an opinion about what you should or shouldn't be doing as a parent, even from early on. When it came to nursing (something I could not do), choosing the right formula, when to start feeding solids, cosleeping - all of it, she was so open to all and any approaches. I am so thankful she is our Doctor. She is truly one of the best and we appreciate everything she does for us.