About Uyen Trinh Nguyen, MD

When you come to the clinic you bring more than an illness or condition; you bring your hopes, individual needs, and personal experience. That's why a collaborative, caring relationship with patients and families is paramount to everything that I do. I hope to empower patients to make the best decisions for their health and well-being. Outside of work, I spend most of my time collecting houseplants or hiking and camping. I also love to explore culinary experiences from all over the world with my family and friends!

Age: 30

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Vietnamese

Education University of California, Davis : Residency

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Internship



Areas of focus Acne

Contraception

Depression

Eczema

Immigration physicals

LGBTQ health

Postpartum depression

Sexually transmitted diseases

Smoking cessation techniques

Women's health

