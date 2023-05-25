Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Uyen Trinh Nguyen, MD
When you come to the clinic you bring more than an illness or condition; you bring your hopes, individual needs, and personal experience. That's why a collaborative, caring relationship with patients and families is paramount to everything that I do. I hope to empower patients to make the best decisions for their health and well-being. Outside of work, I spend most of my time collecting houseplants or hiking and camping. I also love to explore culinary experiences from all over the world with my family and friends!
Age:30
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, Davis:Residency
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Contraception
- Depression
- Eczema
- Immigration physicals
- LGBTQ health
- Postpartum depression
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Women's health
NPI
1447754908
Insurance plans accepted
Uyen Trinh Nguyen, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
153 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. Nguyen took lots of time with me and addressed all my concerns. It was towards the end of the day but she did not make me feel rushed at all. She even ordered extra test that we weren't expecting to need until I got there.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Nguyen took her time to listen to our concern, we like her.
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientApril 10, 2023
5.0
First time visit ever with Doctor. Very impressed with her professionalism, her concern/care, and her listening to me.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uyen Trinh Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
