Vasiliki Anvari, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Vasiliki Anvari, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Vasiliki Anvari, MD
I have always been fascinated with science, and in particular, the biological sciences. I am a scientist at heart. I initially explored becoming a veterinarian because of my love for animals. However, I also had a desire to make connections with people, so becoming a physician was a natural path to take. My mission is to treat diseases. Primarily, I seek to maximize my patients' physical health while minimizing any angst they may have. I strive to create a relationship based on teamwork to treat, educate, motivate healthy habits, and encourage the following of medical recommendations. I have been a dancer since preschool. It is my lifelong passion and brings me great joy. If it has a beat, or a rhythm, I will dance to it. That's probably how I'll break a hip when I'm 85!
Age:58
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
NPI
1720015258
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vasiliki Anvari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vasiliki Anvari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vasiliki Anvari, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vasiliki Anvari, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.