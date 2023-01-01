About Vasiliki Anvari, MD

I have always been fascinated with science, and in particular, the biological sciences. I am a scientist at heart. I initially explored becoming a veterinarian because of my love for animals. However, I also had a desire to make connections with people, so becoming a physician was a natural path to take. My mission is to treat diseases. Primarily, I seek to maximize my patients' physical health while minimizing any angst they may have. I strive to create a relationship based on teamwork to treat, educate, motivate healthy habits, and encourage the following of medical recommendations. I have been a dancer since preschool. It is my lifelong passion and brings me great joy. If it has a beat, or a rhythm, I will dance to it. That's probably how I'll break a hip when I'm 85!

Age: 58

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English

NPI 1720015258