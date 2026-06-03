Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Vasiliki M. Anvari, MD
I have always been fascinated with science, and in particular, the biological sciences. I am a scientist at heart. I initially explored becoming a veterinarian because of my love for animals. However, I also had a desire to make connections with people, so becoming a physician was a natural path to take. My mission is to treat diseases. Primarily, I seek to maximize my patients' physical health while minimizing any angst they may have. I strive to create a relationship based on teamwork to treat, educate, motivate healthy habits, and encourage the following of medical recommendations. I have been a dancer since preschool. It is my lifelong passion and brings me great joy. If it has a beat, or a rhythm, I will dance to it. That's probably how I'll break a hip when I'm 85!
NPI
1720015258
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vasiliki M. Anvari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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