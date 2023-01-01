Provider Image

Vijay Patel, MD

Medical Doctor
ENT (otolaryngology) (board certified)
Pediatrics

About Vijay Patel, MD

In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
English
Education
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center:
 Internship
UPMC Medical Education:
 Residency
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:
 Fellowship
Penn State University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508250747

