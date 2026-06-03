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Vincent Y. Ma, MD

4.7

276 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Sports medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

858-621-4024

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4024

Care schedule

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About Vincent Y. Ma, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love to learn new things and medicine allows me to apply that knowledge in a way that connects to people and improves their lives. A physiatrist is a physician who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation. I manage a wide range of conditions that cause disability and dysfunction. These include musculoskeletal and joint issues, spine pathology, chronic pain, stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. I emphasize an interdisciplinary approach, which integrates medication, procedural interventions, physical and occupational therapy, psychology and social support services. I believe that every patient, no matter their condition, has the capacity to improve their quality of life and add health to their years. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our dogs. My hobbies include inline skating, hiking, tennis, chess, scuba diving, and surfing..

Age: 40
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: rhymes with saw

Education

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University: Medical School
University Hospital (Cleveland): Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770993529

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Vincent Y. Ma, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

276 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Really appreciated getting steroid injections on the same day. Faster pain relief was wonderful.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Appreciated visual review of my ct

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Ma is one of the best doctors I have had the pleasure of seeing! He took the time to fully explain my condition and explained my mri results. He explained options. He answered my questions fully and clearly. He checked further issues (hip pain left side) and referred me for an x ray (I had explained this issue to two other doctors In the past 4 months who discounted it with no further followup. ) Excellent. Caring. Competent. Respectful. Informative.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Ma was wonderful, efficient and informed. I really enjoy seeing him.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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