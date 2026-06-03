Vincent Y. Ma, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Vincent Y. Ma, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Sports medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Sports Medicine/Orthopedics
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Vincent Y. Ma, MD
I decided to become a physician because I love to learn new things and medicine allows me to apply that knowledge in a way that connects to people and improves their lives. A physiatrist is a physician who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation. I manage a wide range of conditions that cause disability and dysfunction. These include musculoskeletal and joint issues, spine pathology, chronic pain, stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. I emphasize an interdisciplinary approach, which integrates medication, procedural interventions, physical and occupational therapy, psychology and social support services. I believe that every patient, no matter their condition, has the capacity to improve their quality of life and add health to their years. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our dogs. My hobbies include inline skating, hiking, tennis, chess, scuba diving, and surfing..
Education
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Hip pain
- Knee pain
- Neck pain
- Shoulder pain
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management
- Spinal cord injury - spasticity
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770993529
Insurance plans accepted
Vincent Y. Ma, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
276 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Really appreciated getting steroid injections on the same day. Faster pain relief was wonderful.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Appreciated visual review of my ct
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Ma is one of the best doctors I have had the pleasure of seeing! He took the time to fully explain my condition and explained my mri results. He explained options. He answered my questions fully and clearly. He checked further issues (hip pain left side) and referred me for an x ray (I had explained this issue to two other doctors In the past 4 months who discounted it with no further followup. ) Excellent. Caring. Competent. Respectful. Informative.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Ma was wonderful, efficient and informed. I really enjoy seeing him.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vincent Y. Ma, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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