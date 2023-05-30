About Vincent Ma, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love to learn new things and medicine allows me to apply that knowledge in a way that connects to people and improves their lives. A physiatrist is a physician who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation. I manage a wide range of conditions that cause disability and dysfunction. These include musculoskeletal and joint issues, spine pathology, chronic pain, stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. I emphasize an interdisciplinary approach, which integrates medication, procedural interventions, physical and occupational therapy, psychology and social support services. I believe that every patient, no matter their condition, has the capacity to improve their quality of life and add health to their years. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our dogs. My hobbies include inline skating, hiking, tennis, chess, scuba diving, and surfing..

Age: 37

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: rhymes with saw

Languages: English

Education VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

Case Western Reserve University : Medical School

University Hospital (Cleveland) : Internship



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Hip pain

Knee pain

Neck pain

Shoulder pain

Spinal cord dysfunction

Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management

Spinal cord injury - spasticity

Trigger point injection

NPI 1770993529