Vincent Ma, MD
Medical Doctor
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About Vincent Ma, MD
I decided to become a physician because I love to learn new things and medicine allows me to apply that knowledge in a way that connects to people and improves their lives. A physiatrist is a physician who specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation. I manage a wide range of conditions that cause disability and dysfunction. These include musculoskeletal and joint issues, spine pathology, chronic pain, stroke, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury. I emphasize an interdisciplinary approach, which integrates medication, procedural interventions, physical and occupational therapy, psychology and social support services. I believe that every patient, no matter their condition, has the capacity to improve their quality of life and add health to their years. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our dogs. My hobbies include inline skating, hiking, tennis, chess, scuba diving, and surfing..
Age:37
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:rhymes with saw
Languages:English
Education
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Case Western Reserve University:Medical School
University Hospital (Cleveland):Internship
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Hip pain
- Knee pain
- Neck pain
- Shoulder pain
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Spinal cord injury - bowel and bladder management
- Spinal cord injury - spasticity
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1770993529
Insurance plans accepted
Vincent Ma, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
161 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
This initial visit with Dr. Ma was excellent. He was interested and clearly listened to my concerns, shared with me detailed information about my symptoms, and proposed a treatment plan. It was truly an exemplary experience with a doctor who is highly qualified and has a superb manner of engaging with patients. Thank you!
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Very nice and professional. Great experience.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very professional and well informed to my conditions.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Ma listens and allows me to ask questions.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vincent Ma, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vincent Ma, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
