Vivek Nazareth, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Vivek Nazareth, MD
I chose to pursue medicine in order to make a difference in the lives of patients. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is a partnership based on trust, caring, communication and knowledge in order to facilitate the physical, mental and emotional well-being of each and every patient. I enjoy cooking, golfing, sailing, fishing and traveling and I am an avid sports fan.
Age:61
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Creighton University:Residency
Cornell University Medical College:Internship
Cornell University Medical College:Residency
Saint John's National Academy of Health Sciences:Medical School
Saint John's National Academy of Health Sciences:Internship
Areas of focus
- Acne
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vasectomy
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1386610533
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Vivek Nazareth, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Vivek Nazareth, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
