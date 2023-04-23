About Vivek Nazareth, MD

I chose to pursue medicine in order to make a difference in the lives of patients. I feel that the doctor-patient relationship is a partnership based on trust, caring, communication and knowledge in order to facilitate the physical, mental and emotional well-being of each and every patient. I enjoy cooking, golfing, sailing, fishing and traveling and I am an avid sports fan.

Age: 61

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Creighton University : Residency

Cornell University Medical College : Internship

Cornell University Medical College : Residency

Saint John's National Academy of Health Sciences : Medical School

Saint John's National Academy of Health Sciences : Internship



NPI 1386610533