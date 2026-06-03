Provider Image

Wadi R. Rouel, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

La Maestra Community Health Centers

619-280-4213
Fax: 619-284-4731

4060 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

La Maestra Community Health Centers

619-280-4213

165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers

    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions

    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-284-4731

  2. La Maestra Community Health Centers

    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions

    619-280-4213

About Wadi R. Rouel, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic, Assyrian, Chaldean

Education

University of Mosul (Iraq): Medical School
University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Internship
Mercy Catholic Medical Center: Internship
Mercy Catholic Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1740254713

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Wadi R. Rouel, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wadi R. Rouel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.