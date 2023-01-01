Provider Image

Wadi Rouel, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers
    183 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    619-280-4213
  2. La Maestra Community Health Centers City Heights
    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-961-0807

About Wadi Rouel, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Mosul (Iraq):
 Medical School
University of Baghdad:
 Internship
Mercy Catholic Medical Center:
 Internship
Mercy Catholic Medical Center:
 Residency
NPI
1740254713

Insurance plans accepted

Wadi Rouel, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

