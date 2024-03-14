Provider Image

Yogita Lakhera, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. 631 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025
    631 E Grand Ave
    Escondido, CA 92025
    Get directions
    760-294-1660
  2. Balboa Nephrology Group
    320 Santa Fe Dr
    Suite 212
    Encinitas, CA 92024
    Get directions
    760-509-1040
  3. Balboa Nephrology Group
    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 312
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-558-8150

About Yogita Lakhera, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Spanish
Education
St. Barnabas Medical Center:
 Residency
St. Barnabas Medical Center:
 Internship
Loma Linda University Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Lady Harding Medical College (India):
 Medical School
NPI
1083972483

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yogita Lakhera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.