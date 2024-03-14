Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
631 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025631 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group320 Santa Fe Dr
Suite 212
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
Balboa Nephrology Group9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Yogita Lakhera, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Arabic, Hindi, Russian, Spanish
Education
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Residency
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Internship
Loma Linda University Medical Center:Fellowship
Lady Harding Medical College (India):Medical School
NPI
1083972483
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yogita Lakhera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yogita Lakhera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.