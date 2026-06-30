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Yuhang Sun, MD

4.8

192 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
SRS SD ORTHOPEDICS
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    SRS SD ORTHOPEDICS
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

Care schedule

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About Yuhang Sun, MD

Coming from a family of physicians, I have been exposed to the field of medicine all my life. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to continue to help people by becoming a physician. My medical philosophy is that every problem is unique to the individual and it is important to tailor treatment to your specific needs. My goal is to establish a bond with my patients so that I can give them the care they need from their first appointment to their recovery. I have had the opportunity to work with many of the country's leading experts in Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. Working with multiple professional teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Galaxy, and the Anaheim Ducks has given me access to the most cutting-edge treatments in sports medicine. As a physician, I promise to give you the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Whether it is indoors or outdoors, I believe it is the people that make the experience valuable.

Gender: Male

Education

New York University-Langone Medical Center: Residency
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic: Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania: Medical School
New York University-Langone Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1033568696

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Yuhang Sun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

192 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Everyone was excellent

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Sun Highly recommended

Verified Patient

June 7, 2026

5.0

I would recommend Dr Sun to anyone, he's the best

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Sun is the best! Professional, attentive. I hope he stays like that!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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