Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
SRS SD ORTHOPEDICS
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Yuhang Sun, MD
Coming from a family of physicians, I have been exposed to the field of medicine all my life. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to continue to help people by becoming a physician. My medical philosophy is that every problem is unique to the individual and it is important to tailor treatment to your specific needs. My goal is to establish a bond with my patients so that I can give them the care they need from their first appointment to their recovery. I have had the opportunity to work with many of the country's leading experts in Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. Working with multiple professional teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Galaxy, and the Anaheim Ducks has given me access to the most cutting-edge treatments in sports medicine. As a physician, I promise to give you the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Whether it is indoors or outdoors, I believe it is the people that make the experience valuable.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033568696
Insurance plans accepted
Yuhang Sun, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
192 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Everyone was excellent
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Sun Highly recommended
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
5.0
I would recommend Dr Sun to anyone, he's the best
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Sun is the best! Professional, attentive. I hope he stays like that!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yuhang Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.