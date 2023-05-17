Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Yuhang Sun, MD
Coming from a family of physicians, I have been exposed to the field of medicine all my life. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to continue to help people by becoming a physician. My medical philosophy is that every problem is unique to the individual and it is important to tailor treatment to your specific needs. My goal is to establish a bond with my patients so that I can give them the care they need from their first appointment to their recovery. I have had the opportunity to work with many of the country's leading experts in Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. Working with multiple professional teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Galaxy, and the Anaheim Ducks has given me access to the most cutting-edge treatments in sports medicine. As a physician, I promise to give you the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Whether it is indoors or outdoors, I believe it is the people that make the experience valuable.
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
New York University-Langone Medical Center:Residency
Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic:Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
New York University-Langone Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Orthopedic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1033568696
Insurance plans accepted
Yuhang Sun, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
117 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
This was one of the BEST experiences I have had with a Sharp affiliated physician! I am considering the Guardian Angel program! Dr Sun is a major asset to Sharp. He possesses EVERY attribute that patients want in a physician. He listens, he explains things well, he is courteous, and made both me and my husband feel welcomed. I left that appointment with a MUCH better understanding of my condition and how to treat it. Please do all you can to assure you keep Dr Sun on your staff!
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr Sun has been excellent and I have gotten great care with him
Verified PatientApril 29, 2023
5.0
Excelente!!!
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yuhang Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yuhang Sun, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.