About Yuhang Sun, MD

Coming from a family of physicians, I have been exposed to the field of medicine all my life. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to continue to help people by becoming a physician. My medical philosophy is that every problem is unique to the individual and it is important to tailor treatment to your specific needs. My goal is to establish a bond with my patients so that I can give them the care they need from their first appointment to their recovery. I have had the opportunity to work with many of the country's leading experts in Sports Medicine and Orthopedics. Working with multiple professional teams including the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Galaxy, and the Anaheim Ducks has given me access to the most cutting-edge treatments in sports medicine. As a physician, I promise to give you the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Whether it is indoors or outdoors, I believe it is the people that make the experience valuable.

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education New York University-Langone Medical Center : Residency

Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic : Fellowship

University of Pennsylvania : Medical School

New York University-Langone Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Orthopedic surgery

