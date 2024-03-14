UX0786-SE-Flame-hero-3600x1200

Leadership Development Sessions

We are thrilled to announce the 74th quarterly Leadership Development Sessions, designed to educate, inspire and celebrate our valued leaders.

Marking our first gathering in nearly five years, this session offers an unparalleled opportunity to reconnect with our leadership community. Together, we will share impactful stories of The Sharp Experience, discover resources that enhance our leadership capabilities, explore our new Behavior Standards and learn to collaborate across different generations.

This engaging session is set to reinforce our unwavering commitment to The Sharp Experience and our vision to be the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.

Session 1: Monday, June 3, 8:30 am to 4 pm
Session 2: Tuesday, June 4, 8:30 am to 4 pm
In person at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Registration required

Agenda

7:30 to 8:30 am: Check-In and Connect

8:30 to 9 am: Welcome, Reflection and Icebreaker

Cassandra Crowe
Cassandra Crowe

Chief Experience Officer

9 to 9:20 am: Learning Outcomes and Leader Resources

Melissa Vivas
Melissa Vivas

Manager of Sharp University, Learning Transformation & Knowledge Management

9:20 to 10:20 am: State of Sharp HealthCare

Headshot of Chris Howard
Chris Howard

President and CEO

10:20 to 10:45 am: AM Break

10:45 am to noon: Bringing The Sharp Experience to Life – One Action at a Time

Dara Schwartz
Dara Schwartz

Manager of The Sharp Experience & Culture Enrichment

Headshot of Laurie Ecoff
Laurie Ecoff

Vice President of Caster Nursing Institute

Serene Carruthers of Sharp McDonald Center
Serene Carruthers

Manager of Sharp McDonald Center

Noon to 12:15 pm: New Leader Introductions

Rita Essaian is Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer for Sharp HealthCare.
Rita Essaian

Chief People Officer

12:15 to 1:45 pm: Lunch and Leader Resource Showcase

1:45 to 3:20 pm: Leading Across Generations: Strategies for Leading Generations in Healthcare

Phil Gwoke
Phil Gwoke

CEO, Generational Expert and Thought Leader

3:20 to 3:45 pm: Executive Q&A

3:45 to 4 pm: Key Learnings for Leader Accountability, Evaluation and Appreciations

Chris Howard, President and CEO

Best place to work, best place to practice medicine, best place to receive care One Sharp High-Reliability Organization Sharp HealthCare Values The Sharp Experience

Leader Capability Model

The Leader Capability Model outlines the knowledge, skills and attitudes for leaders to develop themselves, others and the organization. It emphasizes integration and adaptability to meet future needs, guiding curriculum and strategies for ongoing success.

Learning outcomes

Following this session, leaders should be able to:

  1. Summarize at least three performance target scores from the Q2 State of Sharp Report Card report out and share them with their teams.

  2. Describe two ways their teams can directly impact Sharp’s quarterly performance targets.

  3. List two to three reasons for the Behavior Standards refresh.

  4. Identify at least three steps in the process to create the new Behavior Standards.

  5. Match the new Behavior Standards to the "we statement."

  6. Identify two to three methods to educate team members about the Behavior Standards and enculturate into everyday life at Sharp.

  7. Identify one to two distinctive traits from each of the four generations present in today’s workforce (Baby Boomers, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X).

  8. Determine the best way to communicate effectively with each of the four generations present in today’s workforce.

  9. Leverage their generational knowledge to build and maintain trusting relationships with each of the four generations in today’s workforce.

  10. Match motivational techniques with the unique values and expectations of each generation.

Leader checklist

Register through the personalized email from Sharp.University@r.sharp.com

Print or save QR code from confirmation email for day of check-in purposes

Print parking pass, electronic copies will not be honored by the hotel

Review the session agenda, learning outcomes and frequently asked questions

After the session, complete all Key Learning assignments in Workday Learning

Download and print a copy of this checklist.

Venue information

Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
333 W Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA 92101

WiFi: SHWiFi
Passcode: sharp4202

Parking

  • Download your parking pass ahead of time.

  • Parking pass must be printed. Digital versions will not be accepted.

  • Parking at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina is provided at no charge with printed pass. Parking at all other locations will incur a personal expense and will not be reimbursed.

  • Please allow at least 15 minutes to get from the parking garage to check-in. Doors open at 7:30 am and the session will start promptly at 8:30 am. Look for Sharp wayfinders who will be escorting attendees to the ballroom.

Frequently asked questions about registration and check-in

Additional frequently asked questions