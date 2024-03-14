Cassandra Crowe
Chief Experience Officer
We are thrilled to announce the 74th quarterly Leadership Development Sessions, designed to educate, inspire and celebrate our valued leaders.
Marking our first gathering in nearly five years, this session offers an unparalleled opportunity to reconnect with our leadership community. Together, we will share impactful stories of The Sharp Experience, discover resources that enhance our leadership capabilities, explore our new Behavior Standards and learn to collaborate across different generations.
This engaging session is set to reinforce our unwavering commitment to The Sharp Experience and our vision to be the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.
Session 1: Monday, June 3, 8:30 am to 4 pm
Session 2: Tuesday, June 4, 8:30 am to 4 pm
In person at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Registration required
Chief Experience Officer
Manager of Sharp University, Learning Transformation & Knowledge Management
President and CEO
Manager of The Sharp Experience & Culture Enrichment
Vice President of Caster Nursing Institute
Manager of Sharp McDonald Center
Chief People Officer
CEO, Generational Expert and Thought Leader
Chris Howard, President and CEO
The Leader Capability Model outlines the knowledge, skills and attitudes for leaders to develop themselves, others and the organization. It emphasizes integration and adaptability to meet future needs, guiding curriculum and strategies for ongoing success.
Following this session, leaders should be able to:
Summarize at least three performance target scores from the Q2 State of Sharp Report Card report out and share them with their teams.
Describe two ways their teams can directly impact Sharp’s quarterly performance targets.
List two to three reasons for the Behavior Standards refresh.
Identify at least three steps in the process to create the new Behavior Standards.
Match the new Behavior Standards to the "we statement."
Identify two to three methods to educate team members about the Behavior Standards and enculturate into everyday life at Sharp.
Identify one to two distinctive traits from each of the four generations present in today’s workforce (Baby Boomers, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X).
Determine the best way to communicate effectively with each of the four generations present in today’s workforce.
Leverage their generational knowledge to build and maintain trusting relationships with each of the four generations in today’s workforce.
Match motivational techniques with the unique values and expectations of each generation.
Register through the personalized email from Sharp.University@r.sharp.com
Print or save QR code from confirmation email for day of check-in purposes
Print parking pass, electronic copies will not be honored by the hotel
Review the session agenda, learning outcomes and frequently asked questions
After the session, complete all Key Learning assignments in Workday Learning
Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
333 W Harbor Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
WiFi: SHWiFi
Passcode: sharp4202
Download your parking pass ahead of time.
Parking pass must be printed. Digital versions will not be accepted.
Parking at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina is provided at no charge with printed pass. Parking at all other locations will incur a personal expense and will not be reimbursed.
Please allow at least 15 minutes to get from the parking garage to check-in. Doors open at 7:30 am and the session will start promptly at 8:30 am. Look for Sharp wayfinders who will be escorting attendees to the ballroom.