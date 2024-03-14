We are thrilled to announce the 74th quarterly Leadership Development Sessions, designed to educate, inspire and celebrate our valued leaders.

Marking our first gathering in nearly five years, this session offers an unparalleled opportunity to reconnect with our leadership community. Together, we will share impactful stories of The Sharp Experience, discover resources that enhance our leadership capabilities, explore our new Behavior Standards and learn to collaborate across different generations.

This engaging session is set to reinforce our unwavering commitment to The Sharp Experience and our vision to be the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care.

Session 1: Monday, June 3, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Session 2: Tuesday, June 4, 8:30 am to 4 pm

In person at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Registration required