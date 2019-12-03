It’s #GivingTuesday, an international day of giving back amid the holiday season of shopping, eating and overall indulging. As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy supports every aspect of Sharp HealthCare’s mission to deliver the highest quality care to the San Diego community.

Here are five ways you can donate to support Sharp’s areas of care that are closest to your heart:

1. Thank your Guardian Angel.

Many San Diegans are celebrating Sharp caregivers this season with Guardian Angel gifts in their honor to support specialized programs, healing environments and advanced technology that enhance our community's health. The Sharp doctor, nurse or staff member you choose to honor will receive a card with your personal message of gratitude and a Guardian Angel lapel pin to wear proudly.

Give back in honor of your Guardian Angel at sharp.com/guardianangel.

2. Celebrate the memory of your loved one.

Honor the memory of a loved one you hold dear with a gift to Sharp HospiceCare that will warm spirits and enhance care for end-of-life patients and their families. With your gift to support compassionate hospice care for those in need, an ornament featuring the name and photo of your loved one will be displayed at the local Brigantine Family of Restaurants location of your choice.

Honor a loved one this holiday season by making a gift at give.sharp.com/ornament.

3. Help babies everywhere get a healthier start.

Sharp Mary Birch’s Neonatal Research Institute and Nemeth NICU Follow-Up Clinic identify innovative therapies to improve outcomes for preterm infants and facilitate interventions during their developmental years to create a foundation for lifelong health and success.

Support research breakthroughs and critical services with the potential to bring healthier lives to babies worldwide at give.sharp.com/growingtogether.

4. Support Sharp while you holiday shop.

The AmazonSmile program donates 0.5% of the price of any eligible products you purchase on Amazon to the charitable organization of your choice. Go to smile.amazon.com and sign in with your standard Amazon login credentials, then search and select Coronado Hospital Foundation, Grossmont Hospital Foundation or Sharp HealthCare Foundation to receive donations from eligible purchases before you begin shopping. Your selection will be saved and every eligible purchase you make will generate a donation to the foundation of your choosing to support program, facility and technology enhancements at Sharp locations throughout the county.

Visit smile.amazon.com to support Sharp HealthCare with future Amazon purchases.

5. Explore other year-end giving options.

As 2019 draws to a close, there are many ways for you and your family to help ensure that San Diego continues to receive the highest levels of medical innovation and patient-centered care — today and for generations to come. These include:

Cash and credit card gifts

Gifts of appreciated assets

IRA charitable rollover gifts for donors age 70-and-a-half and older

Charitable gift annuities

Learn more about year-end giving options at give.sharp.com/yearend.