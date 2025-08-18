Sharp Grossmont Express Care, a walk-in clinic for everyday illnesses and minor injuries, has a new home. Now located in the Grossmont Medical Plaza building next to the Emergency Department at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the clinic makes it easier than ever for East County residents to get timely care.

Whether you book online or walk in, Express Care is a quick option for health concerns that don’t require a trip to the ER. And if emergency care becomes necessary, the clinic’s new location is just steps away from the Emergency Department, making the transition a faster, more seamless experience.

“We’re excited for this next chapter,” says Carolyn Fransway, manager of Express Care. “Our new location helps ensure patients are matched to the right level of care, right when they need it.”

A history of compassionate care

Express Care, formerly known as the Care Clinic, has been a part of the San Diego community for over seven years. During that time, its staff has treated over 90,000 patients with common issues, such as sore throats, sinus infections, sprains and rashes. The new name highlights the clinic’s focus on timely, compassionate care while maintaining a close connection to Sharp Grossmont’s broader services.

“Our team is experienced in treating a wide range of health concerns,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of Express Care. “Many of our providers have been here for years, and patients often tell us how much they value seeing familiar faces.”

Fransway adds, “We want every patient to leave feeling heard, cared for and confident in the treatment they received.”

What to expect at Express Care

Open daily from 8 am to 8 pm (excluding holidays), Express Care treats a wide range of nonemergency health concerns, including:

Colds, coughs and sore throats

Flu symptoms

Minor cuts, burns and rashes

Earaches and sinus infections

Urinary tract infections

Minor sprains and strains

Walk-ins are welcome, and same-day appointments can be scheduled online. To learn more, save a spot, and determine if Sharp Grossmont Express Care is the right facility for your condition, visit sharp.com/grossmontexpresscare.

Learn more about Sharp’s quality of care; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.