A sign on Annemieke Frost Hutchinson’s husband’s truck saved her life.

Annemieke had polycystic kidney disease and was on dialysis for more than a year. She learned that she needed a kidney transplant. To help with her search, she and her husband came up with a creative idea: They placed a sign on the back of her husband’s truck.

Gwen Smith, a San Diego educator, noticed the sign and decided to donate her kidney to Annemieke at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

“It was just seamless and natural,” says Gwen. “I just felt like it was really meant to be.”

