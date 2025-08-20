When Haven Qualman first sought care at Sharp more than 16 years ago, she couldn’t have imagined how long and winding her cancer journey would be. She also couldn’t know that it would lead to a pioneering pulmonary procedure and a care team that continues to help her defy odds.

At just 39, Haven was diagnosed with colon cancer. As a healthy, active, lifelong vegetarian, the diagnosis came as a shock. But after successful treatment, she returned to work and family life, believing the hardest challenges were behind her. Later, a routine scan revealed a suspicious spot on her lung. A pattern emerged: periodic reappearances of cancer — first in her lungs, then her adrenal gland, then her hand. Most recently, new spots appeared in her left lung.

This time, preserving its function was critical. “I’m an active person,” Haven says. “Most of my right lung is gone, so losing more would be detrimental. I don’t want to go on oxygen. I want to live life fully.”

A precise path forward

That’s when Dr. Ahmed Salem, an interventional pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, entered the picture. After reviewing Haven’s case with her oncology team at a multidisciplinary tumor board, Dr. Salem proposed robotic bronchoscopy, a minimally invasive, high-tech procedure that could biopsy the small, hard-to-reach nodules in her lung with pinpoint precision.

“We’re trying to catch cancers before patients even have symptoms,” Dr. Salem explains. “We’ve made so many advancements — not just in technology, but in how we treat cancer — robotics, targeted therapies, less toxic chemo and radiation. Patients are living longer, fuller lives.”

For Haven, the robotic bronchoscopy was an entirely different experience from the surgeries she’d had in the past. The outpatient procedure involved a thin tube with a camera and robotic guidance system entering through her airway to retrieve tissue samples.

“It was incredible,” she says. “I was asleep while this extremely precise robot was operating on me. It’s like science fiction.”

From innovation to impact

After the biopsy confirmed her cancer had returned, Haven underwent cryoablation, which directly freezes cancerous tissue in the lung. Compared to the major surgeries she endured in the past, the experience was remarkably smooth.

“I stayed one night in the hospital,” she says. “By Monday, I was back at work. This new technology is a game-changer.”

But Haven is just as quick to credit the people who’ve stood by her side. Her husband has been a steady, loving presence, juggling everyday life during hospital stays and always arriving with her favorite Filippi’s pizza in hand. Even her coworkers have shown consistent understanding.

“When you’re really sick, you’re not going to reach out on your own,” she says. “I tell people, if you think I might need something, just do it. Send the text. Drop off the cookies. Show up. It means more than you know.”

Dr. Salem is quick to shift the spotlight back to Haven. “She’s the real star,” he says. “Her positivity and resilience inspire us all. She reminds everyone not to take life for granted.”

A team built on compassion

Haven has received care across nearly every Sharp discipline — from oncology and radiology to pulmonology and surgery — and her message is unwavering. “Everyone has been amazing,” she says. “From doctors to nurses to housekeeping professionals. There’s this culture of kindness at Sharp that’s hard to put into words.”

That compassion, she believes, is as essential to healing as any medical procedure. “When you’re going through something scary, what matters most is that people treat you with dignity and kindness,” she says. “At Sharp, they always do.”

A life fully lived

Today, Haven views her cancer as a chronic condition, like diabetes or arthritis. “You manage it, bounce back, and keep living. I fully intend to live to 95,” she smiles.

Between treatments, Haven travels, works and spends time with her family. “I’ve gotten to see all my kids graduate from high school,” she says. “Next year, I’ll see my youngest graduate from college.”

Dr. Salem, reflecting on Haven’s strength, says that Haven is “living proof of why we do what we do.”

“Our goal is not just to treat disease, but to help people live meaningful lives — to see their children grow up, celebrate milestones and keep finding joy,” he says.

A message to others

To those facing cancer or hesitant to get checked, Haven encourages them not to wait, “Don’t be afraid or embarrassed,” she says. “Find a doctor you trust and start building that relationship before you’re really sick.”

More than a medical case, Haven’s story is a testament to hope, tenacity and the life-saving potential of compassionate, advanced care.

“We want to cure you, not just to treat disease, but so you can live your life, be with your family, and watch your kids and grandkids grow up,” Dr. Salem says.

Learn more about cancer; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.