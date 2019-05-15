Michael Nibecker and Casey Lang both work at Sharp Memorial Hospital. Michael, who works in the Emergency Department, and Casey, a nurse, have been dating for two years.

Michael knew that Casey was “the one” and wanted to propose to her at the same place where they met.

With the help of family, friends and his co-workers, Michael pulled off a surprise proposal on top of the Sharp Memorial helipad.

Watch the video above to see Michael and Casey’s special moment.