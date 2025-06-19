Angelea Bruce is a registered dietitian at Sharp Memorial's Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. She is also board-certified in oncology nutrition. She has a special interest in working with people who have cancer, as nutrition can have a direct impact on a patient's quality of life both during and after treatment.

Angelea believes that most people should try to follow a well-balanced, varied diet based on whole and minimally processed plant food. That being said, she also feels that people should savor a small dessert or treat without guilt or shame.