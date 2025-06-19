How to make perfectly cooked salmon (recipe)
3 simple ways to prepare this vitamin-rich superfood.
Angelea Bruce is a registered dietitian at Sharp Memorial's Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center. She is also board-certified in oncology nutrition. She has a special interest in working with people who have cancer, as nutrition can have a direct impact on a patient's quality of life both during and after treatment.
Angelea believes that most people should try to follow a well-balanced, varied diet based on whole and minimally processed plant food. That being said, she also feels that people should savor a small dessert or treat without guilt or shame.
The Moving Ahead Head and Neck Cancer Survivorship Clinic gives specialized support to patients recently completing treatment for head and neck cancer.
Isaac Shainblum is grateful for having met supportive staff at Sharp throughout his cancer journey.
Out of ideas for healthy school lunches? Try these 5 tips.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.