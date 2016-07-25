How to make perfectly cooked salmon (recipe)

While there is no question that salmon is great for you — it consistently ranks at the top of healthy eating lists — it can seem intimidating to cook properly.

Angelea Bruce, registered dietitian at Sharp Memorial's Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center reminds you that salmon is a great addition to your weekly grocery list — at least twice a week — for its excellent source of key vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B-12 and vitamin D.

According to Bruce, the omega-3 fats found in salmon are important because they are not widely found in the American diet, yet are critically important to our health and well-being.

“Low levels of omega-3 fats are linked to higher rates of depression,” says Bruce. If omega-3 fat-rich fish such as salmon, tuna and halibut are not your favorite, she recommends talking to your doctor or dietitian about taking fish oil supplements to see if these are safe and recommended to you.

Intimidation of cooking salmon is not an excuse. Bruce shares three easy ways to cook salmon, some helpful seasonings to make it your own and what to pair it with for a well-rounded meal.

Salmon in a salad is always a well-rounded and delicious option. Bruce likes to pair her salmon with quinoa and a vegetable such as asparagus or green beans. Other popular side dishes with salmon are small roasted potatoes, like golden or fingerling, and rice pilaf.



Step 1: Choose the right salmon.

“Find salmon labeled ‘wild Alaskan salmon,’ because they generally have the lowest levels of toxins,” says Bruce. “Fresh or frozen are both great choices.” Bruce suggests staying away from farmed Atlantic salmon as it was named on the “Eco-Worst” choice list by the Environmental Defense Fund.



Step 2: Pick your seasonings.

Bruce recommends:

Lemon

Maple syrup

Balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Dijon mustard

Honey

Fresh dill

Parsley

Garlic powder or crushed fresh garlic

Paprika



Step 3: Cook your salmon.