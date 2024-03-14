Christine Brenner is the Operations and Outreach lead for the Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program.

Her history as an ICU nurse led her to see the positive impact that donation and transplant has on families. Today, she loves her role at Sharp, as she loves giving people with end stage organ disease another option, and donor families a chance to help out another person.

Christine enjoys the field of transplant, as she feels it is an area of medicine where there is still a lot of growth, and that the opportunities are endless.