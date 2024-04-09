Does having dense breasts increase the risk of cancer?
Dr. Lori Uyeno, a breast surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, explains that having dense breasts can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
Individuals diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) often have many questions about their condition and wonder what to expect. CKD, also known as chronic kidney failure, causes a gradual loss of kidney function over time.
The disease progresses through five stages based on the results of the glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) test — a medical test used to estimate the functioning of the kidneys — and how well the kidneys function to remove waste and extra fluid from the blood. A higher eGFR number indicates better kidney function, while a lower number suggests poor function.
Knowing which stage of disease a person is in is crucial for effective management. Health care providers can use eGFR to monitor changes in kidney function, personalize treatment and effectively manage kidney health.
“Managing CKD requires a carefully planned diet that balances nutrient restrictions with a variety of fruits and vegetables,” says Christine Brenner, lead clinical nurse for the Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program. “It's important to consult a doctor or dietitian to create a customized meal plan. Early detection and management can help slow the progression of the disease and improve quality of life.”
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Christine Brenner is the lead clinical nurse for the Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program.
While on the transplant list waiting for a kidney donor, Daniela Castro fought to stay alive. She was determined to see her daughter grow up.
