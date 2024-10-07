Christopher Walker is the chief operating officer of Sharp Memorial Hospital. He completed his bachelor's degree in nursing at Saint Louis University, and has a master's degree in nursing from San Diego State University, with dual credentials as a nurse practitioner and clinical nurse specialist.

Chris is passionate about delivering on the promise of The Sharp Experience. He believes in matching the highest degree of clinical acumen with the personalization of the one-on-one connection. In his role, he sets expectations for achieving clinical and service excellence through mentorship, professional development, performance improvement and continuous learning. He hopes to leave an indelible mark on Sharp HealthCare and the patients, families and team members he serves.

To learn more about Sharp or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).