Health insurance 101: 4 tips for young adults
Health insurance can be confusing, especially for young adults taking charge of their health care for the first time. These tips can help.
Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.
Don Truong is the chief sales officer at Sharp Health Plan. He has been an insurance professional since 2007 and with Sharp Health Plan since 2011.
Don is a proud San Diegan and married to a Sharp registered nurse. They have four young daughters. Don is passionate about helping fellow San Diegans find high-quality and affordable health care.
In his free time, Don follows the Chargers and the Padres, golfs, goes off-roading and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
Health insurance can be confusing, especially for young adults taking charge of their health care for the first time. These tips can help.
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