Don Truong is the chief sales officer at Sharp Health Plan. He has been an insurance professional since 2007 and with Sharp Health Plan since 2011.

Don is a proud San Diegan and married to a Sharp registered nurse. They have four young daughters. Don is passionate about helping fellow San Diegans find high-quality and affordable health care.

In his free time, Don follows the Chargers and the Padres, golfs, goes off-roading and enjoys spending time with family and friends.