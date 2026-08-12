Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.

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Don Truong

Don Truong is the chief sales officer at Sharp Health Plan. He has been an insurance professional since 2007 and with Sharp Health Plan since 2011.

Don is a proud San Diegan and married to a Sharp registered nurse. They have four young daughters. Don is passionate about helping fellow San Diegans find high-quality and affordable health care.

In his free time, Don follows the Chargers and the Padres, golfs, goes off-roading and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

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