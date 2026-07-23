Let’s face it — becoming an adult can be intimidating. There’s paying bills, living on your own, and setting up your health care for the first time. After years of going to a doctor chosen by your family, it can be confusing to know what to do when it’s time to take charge of your own health.

Whether you’re signing up for health insurance through your employer or searching for a plan through Covered California™, the number of options can be overwhelming. If you're enrolling through your employer, this is also your opportunity to review all the benefits available to you — not just medical coverage, but additional programs that support your overall health and finances.

Don Truong, the director of sales at Sharp Health Plan, shares four tips for young adults navigating health insurance plans for the first time.

1 Know your options. Not all health plans are alike, so it’s essential to look around until you find options that work best for you. Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, is a great place to start when browsing plans. “It’s comparable to shopping on Amazon,” says Truong. “You want to purchase the products that have high quality ratings.” Be sure to review the plan's doctor and hospital network, covered services and costs. Understanding whether your preferred doctors and hospitals are in-network can help you avoid unexpected expenses. 2 Learn the terms. When comparing plans and prices, it’s important to know these key terms: Deductible — the amount you owe for health care services before your health plan starts to pay

Premium — the amount you pay for your health insurance every month

Copay — a fixed amount you pay for a covered health care service You should also ensure that you understand your out-of-pocket maximum, the most you'll pay in a year. 3 Make the most of your employer benefits. If you're enrolling through work, take time to explore all the benefits your employer offers. Many plans include added services that can save you money and support your well-being, such as: Preventive care, often covered at no additional cost

Virtual care or telehealth visits

Mental health and wellness programs

Health savings accounts (HSA) or flexible spending accounts (FSA) Using these benefits can help you get more value from your health plan throughout the year. 4 Contact a health plan for one-on-one support. “A health plan’s enrollment team can help you to choose the right plan for your needs,” says Truong. Certified enrollment counselors — who are health insurance experts — can help you figure out which plan is best for you. Get in touch with a counselor to get your questions answered. Some health insurance providers, like Sharp Health Plan, offer free seminars and workshops to help answer questions and make it easier to select and enroll in a plan. 5 Find a doctor who’s right for you. Once you have found your health plan, another big decision comes when selecting your primary care doctor. Several factors go into finding someone who fits your lifestyle and personality. According to Truong, the top reasons people choose a primary care doctor are age, gender and location. It’s also important to find a doctor you will feel comfortable talking to about your health concerns. Doctor profiles on your health plan’s website can give you a sense of doctors’ personalities to see who matches what you are looking for.

“Adulting” can be hard, but choosing a health plan doesn’t have to be. There are several resources to help you navigate through the process and find the perfect health insurance plan for you.

Covered California’s open enrollment period is Nov. 1 through Jan. 31. Find out today if you qualify for financial help.

Sharp makes it easy to get the care you need. Learn more at sharp.com/choosesharp.