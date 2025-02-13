Jillian Bakke is a lead clinical nurse with the Generational Health Program at the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

She went into nursing as a way to provide meaningful holistic support for one's mind, body and spirit. She loves to sit with patients and their families to learn their stories, perspectives and world views. Through passion and experience she advocates for their voices to be heard and is central to their health care journey.

Jillian is also deeply passionate about fitness and staying active at any age.