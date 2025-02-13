People are living longer than they used to. Worldwide, the average lifespan has risen by more than six years this century. In the United States, the average person now lives to age 77, with the lifespan for American women topping 80.

However, just because people are living longer doesn’t mean they are healthier during those added years. According to a recent study published in JAMA Network, there’s a growing gap between how long a person lives and how long a person lives in good health.

“These medical advancements that are extending people’s lives are amazing,” says Jillian Bakke, a nurse with the Generational Health Program at the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health at Sharp Memorial Hospital. “However, that extended lifespan also brings up important questions about the quality of those extra years. For many people, it’s not just about living longer — it’s about using that time the way they want.”

The study’s findings

The study’s authors gathered data about the lifespans of the citizens of 183 countries that belong to the World Health Organization. They then assigned a score to diseases and ailments that affect quality of life. The scoring allowed them to quantify the impact of those conditions and determine how many years a person lived in good health — a statistic known as health span.

The researchers found that the gap between lifespan and health span is growing. While the global lifespan increased by more than six years between 2000 and 2019, the health span only increased by five years, meaning one of those extra years was lived in poor health. Globally, the gap between lifespan and health span is over nine years.

The statistics in the U.S. are starker. In fact, the U.S. has the most significant lifespan-health span gap of more than 12 years. This means that if the average American lives to age 77, health issues begin affecting their life by age 65.

Extending your health span

The study found that chronic conditions, such as heart disease and mental health, play key roles in limiting one’s health span. But experts say the good news is that living a healthier lifestyle, such as eating a balanced diet and exercising, can help narrow the gap between lifespan and health span.

“What I tell people who come through our Generational Health Program is that during that time period when you’re aging, but you’re still in good health, consider making some lifestyle changes that are within your control,” Bakke says.

The aim of the Generational Health Program — a collaboration between doctors, nurses and other health care providers at Sharp Memorial Hospital — is to reenvision how the aging population receives medical treatment, placing the emphasis on the patient’s goals and wishes.

“It’s about quality of life, and that’s something that has a different definition for every patient I see,” Bakke says. “Some may want every treatment available to live as long as possible. Others may not want to spend that time in the hospital and would rather make use of the time remaining in a way that’s more meaningful to them. Quality of life may mean more than quantity of life.”

To narrow the health span gap, Bakke says each person must identify their own future goals and wishes while they are still healthy enough to act on them rather than wait until health conditions develop.

“Sometimes, the hope is that medication and technology will solve everything as we age instead of fixing the foundation of the problem — which is those lifestyle factors,” she says. “Tackling stress, diet and finding communities that bring you joy will have a big impact.”

