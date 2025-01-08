Meghan Mallory, MLS, CCC-SLP, is a speech language pathologist at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.

From studying communications disorders at the University of Kansas and earning her master’s degree at California State University, San Marcos, Meghan developed a passion for helping treat speech, language and swallowing disorders in adults.

Meghan enjoys learning about patients’ hobbies and motivations as well as educating patients and their families about functional goals. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and hiking, having completed the Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrimage passage, in Spain and Portugal in September 2024.