Rose Turner is the director of Integrated Care Management at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

She moved into the field of Case Management after working for 11 years as a bedside oncology nurse. Today, she feels she has found her place in her work life. Even though she has been in Case Management for 30 years, she continues to use her nursing skills and feels she learns new things every day.

Rose in incredibly grateful to work with her amazing staff. She feels they are willing to take on new projects that erase health inequity. Together, the meet the needs of every patient and believe passionately in what they do.