Shanette Smith, LMFT, is a lead clinical program developer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health.

She has always had a passion for helping people. Prior to moving into the program developer role, Smith was an inpatient social worker and outpatient therapist. In her current position, she is able to engage the community both inside and out of Sharp, advising on services and emphasizing the importance of caring for and maintaining one's mental health.

When she's not working, Smith enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading and staying active.

To learn more about Sharp's mental health services or to schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).