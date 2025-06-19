Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist, has worked for Sharp HealthCare since 2010. She loves to share her passion for mindful eating and improving health without dieting. One of her favorite sayings when it comes to eating is "be curious, not critical."

Ursula believes that changing eating and lifestyle habits takes compassion and a great deal of practice. She supports her patients in setting realistic intentions and attuning to the challenges and successes along the way. Ursula enjoys cooking, trying new recipes and spending time with her family outdoors.