When we think of bacteria, we often assume up to no good. However, the gut is full of good bacteria — called probiotics — that help improve digestion.

The gut, or the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, consists of the stomach, intestines and colon. Its microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses — some of which can cause illnesses.

The gut is an organ that absorbs and distributes nutrients to the body. Its condition directly influences our mood, digestion and overall well-being, and it’s directly affected by the foods we eat.

Some of these foods that feed your gut microorganisms are called prebiotics, which people often mistake for probiotics. However, they are different.

Understanding the difference between each and how they affect our gut is essential.

About probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have plenty of health benefits. They improve and add to the good bacteria already in your gut.

Some examples of foods that are high in probiotics include yogurt, sauerkraut, miso, tempeh, kimchi, sourdough bread and certain cheeses. These kinds of food contain beneficial bacteria (probiotics) that can help digest food, fight off other harmful bacteria and boost our immune health.

An overgrowth of bad bacteria can unbalance gut health, and probiotics play a crucial role in restoring balance. This process also signals our immune system to help to ward off illness.

About prebiotics

Prebiotics, on the other hand, are essentially the “food” of the good bacteria in your gut. They are nondigestible fibers that reach your colon, providing nutrients to your gut bacteria.

Fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains are also excellent sources of vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Additionally, they can help us feel full longer, boost energy, stabilize blood sugar and manage cholesterol.

Prebiotic supplements have been gaining popularity in recent years. But according to Ursula Ridens, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified eating disorders specialist for Sharp HealthCare, it’s best to get prebiotics from foods that naturally contain them.

“Prebiotic supplements often provide only one type of fiber,” Riden says. “I always encourage getting prebiotics and probiotics from eating a wide range of nutritious foods because you’ll reap the benefits from different types of fiber as well as all the other valuable nutrients in the food.”

In some cases, however, Ridens says a supplement may be beneficial. But it’s important to talk with your doctor or a dietitian to determine the best strategy for your health.

The goal is to have both prebiotics and probiotics working synergistically, she says. A good balance of both is ideal for maintaining overall health.

