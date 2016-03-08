How to prepare a first-aid kit (infographic)

How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Are you prepared for the next time you slice your finger while chopping vegetables for dinner? What will you do when one of the kids inevitably falls and scrapes a knee at the playground? Sharon Carlson, director of emergency preparedness for Sharp HealthCare, shares tips for making your own first-aid kit to treat common minor injuries.
View the printable version of this infographic.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.