How to prepare a first-aid kit (infographic)

By The Health News Team | March 8, 2016

Are you prepared for the next time you slice your finger while chopping vegetables for dinner? What will you do when one of the kids inevitably falls and scrapes a knee at the playground? Sharon Carlson, director of emergency preparedness for Sharp HealthCare, shares tips for making your own first-aid kit to treat common minor injuries.

How to prepare a first-aid kit

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Sharon Carlson

Sharon L. Carlson

Contributor

Sharon Carlson is a registered nurse and the system director of emergency disaster preparedness for Sharp HealthCare. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

