If one thing is consistent from year to year, it’s flu season. Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is caused by a contagious respiratory virus that typically infects the nose, lungs and throat.

Symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Sneezing

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Tiredness

Shortness of breath

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Flu prevention

The flu is spread easily through talking, sneezing or coughing. However, a great way to prevent the flu is by getting the flu vaccine, which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

According to the CDC, flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalizations and death. What’s more, flu can also lead to other illnesses, including bacterial pneumonia; ear and sinus infections; and the worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma and diabetes, making vaccination essential.

Recovering from flu

Although some people who get a flu shot may still catch the flu, vaccination has proven to reduce the severity of their illness. The most effective way for healthy adults and children to recover from flu is by resting and maintaining hydration. Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen, can help lower fevers and alleviate muscle and body aches.

When you have the flu, staying home and avoiding contact with other people is essential. Even if you feel fine and your symptoms are mild, others around you may fall into a high-risk group, so taking measures to avoid spread is crucial.

High-risk groups

Although most people can recover comfortably at home, people at high risk of serious illness — such as older adults, small children and people with chronic illness — may require medical treatment and should talk with their doctor upon infection. Pregnant women and people who have had a stroke should also seek care and notify the provider of their status.

If you have the flu and are in a high-risk group, contact your doctor immediately and remind them of your high-risk status. “It’s recommended for those with higher risk for flu-related complications to get antiviral treatment within 48 hours of showing symptoms for the treatment to be the most effective,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic.

Emergency warning signs

If you have the flu and recognize specific emergency warning signs, seek immediate care. Even if you don't belong to a high-risk group, it's wise to seek medical help if symptoms linger.

Signs of serious flu illness in adults and children include difficulty breathing; chest or stomach pain; severe muscle pain; dehydration or not urinating; seizures, fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen; or worsening chronic medical conditions. Adults may also experience persistent dizziness, confusion, weakness and unsteadiness.

Recognizing severe flu symptoms is generally easier in adults, but determining whether a child has the flu can be more challenging. In small children, watch for bluish lips or face, ribs pulling in with each breath, fever above 104°, and fevers in children under 12 weeks old. You should also seek emergency care if a small child is not alert or interacting with you when awake.

“If you don’t fall under one of the high-risk groups or show any emergency warning signs and you still want to get medical attention, consider visiting your primary care doctor or an urgent care center,” says Dr. Strukel.

