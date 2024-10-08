If you’ve ever experienced a bout of gout, you know how unpleasant it can be. From intense joint pain to swelling in the big toe, knuckle, ankle or elbow that seem to come out of nowhere, gout can significantly affect your quality of life if not treated effectively.

Gout is caused by excessive uric acid crystals in joints, body fluids and tissues, leading to sudden inflammatory arthritis. While uric acid usually dissolves in the blood and passes through the kidneys and out of the body in urine, it can sometimes build up and form needle-like crystals. The condition can be very painful, and swelling, redness, stiffness and tenderness in the affected joints can linger for several days until it is treated.

What causes gout?

According to Dr. Hans Crumpler, a SharpCare Medical Group board-certified family medicine physician affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, the uric acid crystals that can lead to gout are typically brought on by eating or drinking foods rich in purines. Purines are compounds found naturally in certain foods and within our bodies.

Foods high in purines include:

Organ meats, such as liver and kidneys

Game meats, such as goose and veal

Red meat, such as beef and pork

Certain seafood and shellfish, including anchovies, sardines and scallops

Alcohol, including beer and hard liquor

Sugary foods and drinks containing high fructose corn syrup

Turkey

Gravy

Eating a low-purine diet can reduce the risk of gout flare-ups. Additionally, certain foods and drinks, such as cherries, oranges, coffee, skim milk and water, can help you avoid gout attacks.

How is gout treated?

It’s essential to get a prompt, thorough medical evaluation for any symptoms that affect the joints or cause acute inflammation, Dr. Crumpler says. Testing for gout involves analyzing the levels of uric acid in the bloodstream and affected areas. Testing may also include X-rays or an ultrasound of the affected joints.

Gout treatment is focused on reducing swelling and decreasing pain. Commonly used medications include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as over-the-counter ibuprofen and naproxen products.

“Prescription anti-inflammatory medications, such as indomethacin or colchicine, can also be used for the acute portion of a gout attack,” says Dr. Crumpler.

Applying warm compresses to the affected joints, keeping the joint elevated, and avoiding pressure or tight clothing on the affected area can also decrease discomfort.

Can you prevent gout?

To prevent future gout flare-ups, medications that block uric acid production or help the body expel uric acid faster can be effective. And along with switching to a low-purine diet, Dr. Crumpler recommends

maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney diseases.

“Talk with your doctor if you are concerned about your risk for gout,” Dr. Crumpler says. “Together, you can identify measures to prevent it.”

