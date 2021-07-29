Paralyzed from the waist down, Noah walks again (video)

By The Health News Team | July 29, 2021

Dr. Amelia Simpson’s heart sunk when she first met Noah Cooper.

Noah, an athletic, 23-year-old fitness trainer, had been rushed to the Sharp Memorial Hospital emergency room following a terrible, high-speed car crash that crushed his spine and paralyzed him from the waist down. His chances of regaining much feeling in his legs were grim.

“It’s difficult to see any patient in this situation, especially someone so young,” says Dr. Simpson, a trauma surgeon. “We all hoped for the best, but we knew he would be facing significant challenges.”

Noah underwent complex spine surgery at Sharp Memorial, performed by Dr. Sassan Keshavarzi (formerly at Sharp), then continued his recovery for a few weeks at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center. When he left Sharp, Noah returned to his hometown in Georgia to be closer to family.

A few months later, Noah reached out with remarkable news: He was walking again, something his doctors had to see in person to believe.

Watch the video to learn more about Noah’s recovery and how he returned to San Diego to reunite with his Sharp caregivers.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays
5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays

Find comfort in continuing traditions or starting new ones.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up