Roasted salmon with farro-quinoa salad (recipe)

Roger Unger is the executive chef for Sodexo at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

While growing up in sunny Florida, I was always searching for meals that were light and full of flavor to combat the heat and humidity, as well as fuel my energy levels and boost my mood. Our As our San Diego weather has been similarly warm recently and as we head into fall, I wanted to offer one of my favorite recipes to nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Farro is an ancient wheat grain that is nutty in flavor and chewy in texture. Quinoa, unlike farro, is gluten-free, and has a slightly nutty flavor with a texture like couscous. The cold farro-quinoa salad and warm roasted salmon not only makes a perfect combination but also offers an extremely nutritious meal — high in protein, fiber and nutrients, such as magnesium, zinc, some B vitamins and various beneficial antioxidants.

This simple but flavorful recipe can be put together quickly just for you rself or for your whole family. You can do some or all of the chopping the day before, and assemble the salad an hour or so before dinner time. And it’s a meal that keeps on giving — pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch.

Roasted Salmon with Mediterranean Farro-Quinoa Salad

Fuel your energy levels and boost your mood with this simple but flavorful fish dish.