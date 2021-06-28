She was a familiar face to anyone who volunteered or received their vaccine at the Coronado vaccination clinic. From day one, on January 13, Ana Ramirez was the face of the COVID-19 community vaccination clinic, a partnership between Sharp Coronado Hospital and the City of Coronado.

As vaccinations began, Ramirez, who served as Sharp Coronado’s patient relations and volunteer coordinator, quickly stepped in to lead the charge scheduling volunteers — a difficult and labor-intensive challenge, especially in the first few weeks of the clinic. Thanks to her hard work, the clinic was able to run smoothly and administer more than 50,000 vaccinations. And Ramirez’s work did not go unnoticed in the community.

In recognition of her efforts, she was honored with the Bob Watson Service Above Self Award from the Coronado Rotary. The award, dedicated to past Coronado Rotary president Bob Watson, recognizes the actions of a non-Rotarian who demonstrates the highest standards of citizenship while personifying the Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

“Every year, we ask Coronado Rotarians to nominate someone in the community who is making a difference. As in most years, we had several nominations, but unlike most years, all the nominations were for the same person,” says Robin MacCartee, president of the Coronado Rotary. “That is the impact Ana is making on people, through her dedication and enthusiasm.”

Nora Allen, chief development officer for the Coronado Hospital Foundation, was one of the nominators who recognized Ramirez. She says she admired how she gave her all to help the Coronado community.

“Ana’s enthusiasm, courtesy, determination and organizational skills are admired by all who meet her. She gave herself to the hospital and to the people of Coronado,” says Allen.

Ramirez says she is honored to receive this award, as striving to help others however she can is an important personal goal of hers.

“Being recognized with the Service Above Self Award is a gift and a reminder to continue putting the needs of others above my own,” says Ramirez. “This work motivates me to become the best version of myself to help those around me, and I truly believe this is my responsibility in my work and in life.”

Now that the Coronado clinic has transitioned its vaccination efforts to the Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy, Ramirez is grateful to all of her volunteers who helped make the vaccine clinic a success.

“Over the last 6 months, we created not only a team, but also a community that rose to the challenge together. To the many volunteers who gave their time, I hope you know the priceless impact you have had on so many lives,” says Ramirez.