There was certainly no shortage of news related to COVID-19 in 2021. From how one catches it to how it can be prevented — three cheers for COVID-19 vaccines — we learned about the disease that has upended the world.

However, when it comes to health, our readers showed us that there is a range of important topics we can’t forget.

Here are 10 of our top health stories — unrelated to the coronavirus — that grabbed your interest this year and helped keep you and your loved ones healthy:

1 . Eat your water

When you think of hydration, you probably think of drinking water. But did you know that around 20% of our water comes from the food we eat? Not all foods are hydrating, but some — especially fruits and veggies — definitely are.

2 . Five ways being outdoors can make you healthier and happier

Fresh air, sun, trees. Nature is a magical thing and, according to some studies, can have strong healing powers — such as improving mood, boosting the immune system and increasing anti-cancer proteins.

3 . Can you microwave food in plastic containers?

Studies suggest that the next time you use a plastic container to zap leftovers in the microwave, you may want to consider what heated plastic does to your food. And, more importantly, what that food is doing to your body.

4 . Can cortisone injections help with shoulder pain?

If you suffer from shoulder pain associated with common shoulder ailments, you may have considered injections as part of your treatment plan. Get answers to some common questions about steroid injections for chronic pain.

5 . Picking scabs: helpful or harmful?

Although almost everyone has a scar with a story behind it, many of us would rather do whatever we could to minimize its appearance — or prevent a scar from forming in the first place. So, what works and what doesn't?

6 . Gallstone pain levels: from 0 to ER

Most people who have gallstones experience some pain, but others don't experience any symptoms at all. However, when a serious gallbladder attack occurs, it can land you in the emergency room.

7 . Diet do’s and don’ts after pancreatitis

The pancreas isn’t one of the most glamorous organs of the body, like the heart or lungs. It isn’t one of the unneeded organs either, like the appendix or kidneys. But it is actually more important for your health than you could ever imagine.

8 . How changes in the weather can affect your health

Do you notice a change in the way you feel when the weather shifts? Some people are more sensitive than others to changes in barometric pressure, also known as atmospheric pressure, which typically decreases when weather conditions worsen.

9 . Does coffee count as water?

The water in coffee, tea and other caffeinated beverages helps us meet our daily fluid needs. However, caffeine does have a slight diuretic effect, meaning that it causes us to lose more water, but it is mild and does not offset hydration.

10 . What to expect when you’re expecting … perimenopause

We often hear about menopause, but don’t often learn about perimenopause — the time preceding menopause that lasts four years, on average. A doctor explains perimenopause and offers five tips on what to expect.