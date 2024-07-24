When it comes to mosquitos, hot summer days bring on the bite. And with it, the frustrating inequity of some people bearing the brunt of the bugs’ appetites, while others seem to go unscathed.

Is the adage true, are some people are just “sweeter” than others? According to evidence, the answer is yes — and no.

“When it comes to bug bites, a lot of it has to do with environmental factors,” says Dr. Ashkan Abedini a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “But your body makeup plays a role, too. It’s true that some people are naturally more attractive to mosquitos and, therefore, suffer more bites.”

External reasons for bug bites

The mosquito’s bite isn’t a defense mechanism. Instead, female mosquitos bite us to pull proteins from our blood that help them produce eggs. They find us using antennae, which are programed to locate carbon dioxide. So, those emitting more carbon dioxide, such as pregnant people or people working out, tend to get the bigger number of bites.

Some studies have shown that alcohol and coffee consumption — as well as eating some foods, including bananas — may also play a role. While there haven’t been enough studies to nail down exactly what diets bring on or deter mosquitos, the idea of eating garlic or spicy food as natural repellants has largely been debunked.

Lastly, your bite barometer may be due to something as simple as your soap, as some highly fragranced body washes have been shown to attract bugs. While famous deterrents, such as lemon or citronella, seem to do the job on their own, when featured in soaps or washes, mosquitos seem to react the most to high scents, no matter what they are.

Biological reasons for bug bites

And for the adage, is having “sweet blood” that attracts bugs really a thing? Not really. But there seems to be some truth to blood types dictating your bite ratio. According to a study, those blessed with Type A blood are half as likely to be bitten as those with Type O.

Another biological factor that may make you susceptible to bites is your natural body odor. While we may not necessarily notice “smell” varieties, mosquitos sure do. They’re specifically attracted to a higher presence of a carboxylic acid, which is one of many chemical compounds that is naturally excreted from your skin.

While pinpointing this chemical will be helpful in future development of effective bug sprays and repellants, we don’t have control over the levels of these chemicals that the body chooses to release. And even scrubbing with fragrance-free soap can’t keep the bites at bay.

Quick tips to stay bite-free

More than a nuisance, bug bites can carry viruses that pose serious health risks. Mosquitos collected in Del Mar and other parts of San Diego recently tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting officials to issue warnings and take active measures to reduce mosquito production.

In Santee recently, helicopters dropped larvicide to control mosquito breeding and encouraged members of the community to put mosquito-controlling mosquitofish in stagnant water areas in their yards.

At home, stay bite-free by using screens on all windows and doors and avoiding standing water. When out and about, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents are known to be safe and effective, though it’s important to read labels for instructions and guidance on their use on young children.

“Mosquitos aren’t typically a big concern in San Diego, aside from them being a nuisance,” says Dr. Abedini. “That isn’t to say you shouldn’t keep yourself protected, especially with West Nile virus showing a presence here. We all need to do our best to protect ourselves and each other to stay healthy in these warmer months.”

