Each summer, hordes of pop culture junkies migrate to downtown San Diego, hoping for a glimpse of their favorite Comic-Con heroes. It’s a frenzy of fandom, full of star-spotting, camaraderie, and the best costumes you’ll see for miles.

If you’re lucky enough to score tickets, you’re in for a treat. But what a day at Comic-Con is not likely to offer you is healthy food choices. Both inside and outside of the convention center, vendors sell a variety of over-priced, fast-food options, from fried fare to sugar-packed sweet treats.

“Comic-Con is great entertainment, but finding balanced food choices can be a challenge,” says Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist. “While it’s important to enjoy some fun foods in moderation — and fast food means more time seeing the highlights — planning ahead can help with navigating the vendor experience without sacrificing your health.”

DeWolf offers the following 7 tips for a healthy eating experience at Comic-Con:

1 Eat a hearty breakfast. Start your day with a nourished belly and aim for a breakfast that is nutrient-dense and packed with protein and fiber. Some great starts include yogurt with nuts and fruit, scrambled egg with veggies or whole grain toast with nut butter. 2 Pack some protein. To keep blood sugars balanced, eat frequently throughout the day and include a source of protein. While outside food is not permitted inside the convention center, bring smart snacks like trail mix, crunchy roasted edamame beans, low-sugar protein shakes or turkey jerky to enjoy while waiting in line or enjoying the activities and cosplay characters you’ll find outside. 3 Drink lots of water. Staying well-hydrated will keep your body functioning at its highest level while also giving you that fuller feeling to ward off the desire to eat less healthy foods. 4 Avoid alcohol. Alcohol prevents your body from getting proper hydration, running you down and bringing on the cravings for unhealthier food options. Plus, who wants to wait in those bathroom lines? 5 Know your vendors. While you can’t always know what vendors will set up camp at the convention center, try to steer clear of fried foods and focus on healthier options, like fruit, grilled lean meats, peanuts or pretzels. 6 Be healthy all around. There are other possible pitfalls when it comes to a healthy day at Comic-Con. Wear comfy shoes, a wide-brimmed hat and breathable clothes, so feeling sore, sunburned or run down doesn’t interfere with your decision-making around eating. 7 Let yourself have fun. Any nutrition expert will tell you that you need to indulge every once in a while. The trick is to know your limit. Have those nachos or cotton candy and try to keep the rest of your day’s eating relatively healthful.

Your Comic-Con adventure should be one to remember — for all the right reasons. With a little planning, and a lot of water and healthy snacks, you can enjoy your day the superhero way.

