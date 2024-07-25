Are some people mosquito-bite magnets?
Each summer, hordes of pop culture junkies migrate to downtown San Diego, hoping for a glimpse of their favorite Comic-Con heroes. It’s a frenzy of fandom, full of star-spotting, camaraderie, and the best costumes you’ll see for miles.
If you’re lucky enough to score tickets, you’re in for a treat. But what a day at Comic-Con is not likely to offer you is healthy food choices. Both inside and outside of the convention center, vendors sell a variety of over-priced, fast-food options, from fried fare to sugar-packed sweet treats.
“Comic-Con is great entertainment, but finding balanced food choices can be a challenge,” says Lauren DeWolf, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management registered dietitian and wellness education specialist. “While it’s important to enjoy some fun foods in moderation — and fast food means more time seeing the highlights — planning ahead can help with navigating the vendor experience without sacrificing your health.”
DeWolf offers the following 7 tips for a healthy eating experience at Comic-Con:
Your Comic-Con adventure should be one to remember — for all the right reasons. With a little planning, and a lot of water and healthy snacks, you can enjoy your day the superhero way.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
