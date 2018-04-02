Does coffee count as water?

By The Health News Team | April 2, 2018
Does coffee count as water?

Here is one more reason to enjoy that morning cup of joe: “Coffee counts toward your daily water intake,” says Lauren DeWolf, MS, RD, a registered dietitian with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

The water in coffee, tea and other caffeinated beverages helps us meet our daily fluid needs. However, “Caffeine does have a slight diuretic effect, meaning that it causes us to lose more water, but it is mild and does not offset hydration,” DeWolf says.

Beyond the hydration benefits, coffee also contains healthful compounds, such as antioxidants. This may help explain why recent research has linked daily coffee consumption to a long list of potential health benefits, including reducing the risk of diabetes and improving arterial function.

Most experts recommend limiting coffee to four cups of regular brewed coffee per day, or no more than 400 milligrams of caffeine.

“Some people, however, are more sensitive to the possible adverse effects of caffeine, like jitteriness, anxiety, heart palpitations or insomnia,” DeWolf says. “These people should drink less than that.” At some coffee establishments, one 20-ounce cup can exceed that limit, so consumers should check the caffeine content of their favorite brands.

The recommended intake of water each day is generally about eight cups, or 64 fluid ounces. If you sweat due to exercise or hot weather, or if you are sick, you may need to drink more.

“The best way to hydrate is always to drink water, but coffee lovers can definitely count their coffee toward their eight daily cups of fluid,” DeWolf says. “The sugar and fat from cream and sweetened coffee drinks, however, can lead to weight gain and other detrimental health effects.”

Luckily, there is another way to hydrate if you are not a fan of water: eat your water.

“Fruits that are high in water content include melons such as watermelon, honeydew or cantaloupe; strawberries; pineapple; peaches; and oranges,” DeWolf says. “Not only are these fruits loaded with vitamins such as vitamin C, minerals like potassium, and fiber, they’re also all between 85 and 95 percent water.”

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Lauren DeWolf SRS registered dietitian

Lauren DeWolf

Contributor

Lauren DeWolf, MS, RD, a wellness education specialist with Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up