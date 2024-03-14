HomeSharp Health News
RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. While most people recover quickly from RSV, it is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, the inflammation of lung airways, and pneumonia in infants. It can also cause serious illness in older adults.

