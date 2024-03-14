Respiratory illnesses on the rise
COVID, RSV and flu activity continues to increase across the country, with health systems reporting thousands of hospitalizations.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. While most people recover quickly from RSV, it is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, the inflammation of lung airways, and pneumonia in infants. It can also cause serious illness in older adults.
