The media calls it a “tripledemic,” and hospitals across the country call it a potential reality. The combination of an increase in cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19 could affect nearly every population in the coming months.

Health experts often look to Australia's flu season for an early indication of what may be ahead in the U.S. This year, flu activity there has remained at moderate levels. While these early signs are encouraging, it's unclear whether those patterns will continue as flu season begins in the Northern Hemisphere.

For many people, the flu causes symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches and fatigue. While most people can recover at home, the flu can sometimes lead to serious illness. Each year, it's estimated up to 710,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized because of flu-related complications. Up to 51,000 deaths in the U.S. are attributed to the flu annually.

The good news is that there are steps you can take to protect yourself and others.

Vaccination is the best line of defense. According to the CDC, the flu shot is 40% to 60% effective at preventing flu illness from the most common circulating influenza (flu) strains most seasons.

Here’s what else you should know about the flu shot:

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine (with rare exceptions). This is especially true for people at high risk of serious complications from flu, such as adults 65 and over, those with chronic health conditions, very young children and pregnant women. Talk with your doctor if you have concerns about receiving an annual flu shot, have had a severe allergic reaction to the flu vaccine or any ingredient in the vaccine, have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome, or are not feeling well before receiving the flu shot. You cannot get the flu from any form of the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine exposes you to an inactivated or weakened form of the flu virus. This exposure can stimulate an immune response that provides protection from the flu without causing illness. However, while the vaccine will not cause flu, it can cause mild flu-like symptoms for a few days or less . The flu shot helps protect you from severe illness, hospitalization and death. The vaccine can help protect you from flu illness or reduce the severity of symptoms if you do get sick. Preliminary CDC data from the 2025–2026 flu season found that vaccination reduced the risk of flu-related hospitalization in both children and adults and lowered the likelihood of needing medical care for flu illness. Even when it doesn’t completely prevent infection, the vaccine can help lower the risk of serious complications from influenza . The annual flu shot targets flu strains expected to be in circulation. Experts look to the Southern Hemisphere as a predictor of what to expect in the Northern Hemisphere, including the United States. The same viruses that cause illness there will likely cause cases of flu here. Therefore, every year, the flu vaccine is reformulated and standardized by the U.S. Public Health Service to include influenza strains that are predicted to circulate through the community during the upcoming season. There are several ways to get your flu vaccine. While data show September to October is the “sweet spot” for getting vaccinated, it’s very important to get the flu vaccine, even if it’s later in the season. Typically, annual flu shots arrive at doctors' offices and pharmacies in August or September, and most insurance plans cover flu vaccines at no cost to you. In San Diego, vaccines are available through the following sources: Flu vaccines for Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group patients

Flu vaccines for Sharp Community Medical Group patients

Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy

Sharp Coronado Hospital

MinuteClinics located in CVS stores

Call 211 or visit the County of San Diego flu website Additional tactics can help you avoid flu and other respiratory illnesses. Along with getting vaccinated, avoid large indoor crowds and people who are sick; wash your hands often; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and wear a face mask in crowded indoor locations with poor ventilation to help you avoid getting sick. Other good health habits include getting plenty of sleep, being physically active, managing your stress, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious food.

Talk with your doctor or local pharmacist about the flu shot and its effectiveness. The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

Learn more about where to get flu shots in San Diego; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.