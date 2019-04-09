Treating breast cancer in just 5 days (video)

By The Health News Team | April 9, 2019

Maureen Lawrence is a busy mom and radiology technician. She’s had many mammograms — all normal — but the one she almost put off was the one that showed she had breast cancer.

Because Maureen’s cancer was found early, she was a candidate for a type of treatment called SAVI, which delivers radiation to the tumor site through small, flexible tubes. SAVI is finished in just five days, compared to weeks with other types of radiation treatment.

In the video above, Maureen shares her experience at Sharp Chula Vista’s Barnhart Cancer Center and offers important advice for women over 40: Don’t put off getting your mammogram.

For more information about mammography or cancer care at Sharp, visit sharp.com/cancer.

Some video courtesy of Cianna Medical.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Phillip Zentner

Dr. Phillip Zentner

Contributor

Dr. Phillip Zentner is a board-certified oncologist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

