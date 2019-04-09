How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
Maureen Lawrence is a busy mom and radiology technician. She’s had many mammograms — all normal — but the one she almost put off was the one that showed she had breast cancer.
Because Maureen’s cancer was found early, she was a candidate for a type of treatment called SAVI, which delivers radiation to the tumor site through small, flexible tubes. SAVI is finished in just five days, compared to weeks with other types of radiation treatment.
In the video above, Maureen shares her experience at Sharp Chula Vista’s Barnhart Cancer Center and offers important advice for women over 40: Don’t put off getting your mammogram.
For more information about mammography or cancer care at Sharp, visit sharp.com/cancer.
Some video courtesy of Cianna Medical.
