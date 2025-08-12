Surgery — whether planned or unexpected — can lead to challenging feelings. While the focus is on healing your body, it’s essential to remember that your mental health is also important.

At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, over 7,000 surgeries are performed annually. In the medical center’s state-of-the-art surgical suites, physicians and other experts use advanced technology, such as the new da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgical System, skill and precision to safely and expertly perform both routine and complex surgical procedures. For many patients, surgery is a life-changing event. Even when procedures go smoothly, it’s normal to experience feelings of anxiety or sadness along the way. In fact, a study found that 32% of patients experienced depression, and nearly 73% experienced anxiety within five days of surgery.

Dr. Clifton “Cliff” Ewbank, a general surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital and chair of Sharp Chula Vista’s Robotics Committee, shares four ways you can support your mental health ahead of your surgery date.

1 Get comfortable with your surgeon. Finding a surgeon you trust and feel at ease with is an important first step. They should be someone with whom you feel comfortable asking questions and sharing concerns, both before and after surgery. Studies have shown that strong doctor-patient relationships are associated with better outcomes and reduced emotional stress after surgery. “If you don’t feel comfortable with your surgeon from the start, you probably shouldn’t have surgery with them,” Dr. Ewbank adds. “Don’t be afraid to shop around and find the surgeon who feels right for you and your surgical needs.” 2 Line up your support team. Healing doesn’t happen alone. Before surgery, make a list of who can lend a hand — a partner, friend, neighbor or family member. “One of the biggest predictors of patient outcomes is how well a patient is supported at home during their healing journey,” Dr. Ewbank shares. “Some patients I have cared for have big families, with six or more people helping or visiting with them, making it easier for patients to navigate recovery.” Depending on the type of surgery, mobility may be limited, making it even more important to have help with everyday tasks and meals. “I talk with patients early about practical needs — you might not be able to reach something on a high shelf or carry laundry,” he says. “It’s about having people you can call on. That’s critical.” 3 Prepare your recovery space. Every recovery is different — and that’s OK. Having an adjusted living space for your recovery from the start can help keep unnecessary stress away and set you up for success. “If you’re having an orthopedic procedure or hernia repair, make sure your space is set up so you can get in and out of bed and get on and off the couch easily,” Dr. Ewbank says. “And if I perform an operation where I tell you that you can’t eat spicy food for a month, you should probably get all of the spicy food out of the house, so you aren’t tempted.” 4 Don’t overlook your mental recovery. Mental health challenges after surgery are common and treatable, and it’s good to be aware of them early on. “It’s important to know that even if your incision is healing well, that doesn’t mean you feel OK mentally,” Dr. Ewbank adds. “Your body and mind are connected in that way — if your mental health suffers, your recovery can, too.”

Sharp has mental health programs and resources, like therapy, classes and support groups, to help as you heal. Talk with your doctor to learn more.

