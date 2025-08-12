Researcher finds deeper meaning in clinical trials
Surgery — whether planned or unexpected — can lead to challenging feelings. While the focus is on healing your body, it’s essential to remember that your mental health is also important.
At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, over 7,000 surgeries are performed annually. In the medical center’s state-of-the-art surgical suites, physicians and other experts use advanced technology, such as the new da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgical System, skill and precision to safely and expertly perform both routine and complex surgical procedures. For many patients, surgery is a life-changing event. Even when procedures go smoothly, it’s normal to experience feelings of anxiety or sadness along the way. In fact, a study found that 32% of patients experienced depression, and nearly 73% experienced anxiety within five days of surgery.
Dr. Clifton “Cliff” Ewbank, a general surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Coronado Hospital and chair of Sharp Chula Vista’s Robotics Committee, shares four ways you can support your mental health ahead of your surgery date.
Sharp has mental health programs and resources, like therapy, classes and support groups, to help as you heal. Talk with your doctor to learn more.
