Sharp HealthCare is committed to providing students with a positive learning experience throughout their rotations. Please review the following PDFs to complete our Sharp regulatory requirements.

For nursing students

Prior to beginning your clinical rotation, you are required to complete all requirements via Complio. Please contact your school for details.

For non-nursing students

Prior to starting your clinical rotation, you will need to read all required material, and complete and sign the following required PDF forms.

Return all signed forms to Lucy Simpson via email at lucy.simpson@sharp.com.

A background check and drug screening is required. Check with your school regarding their policy and procedure for this. We recommend using American Data Bank to complete this requirement. You can access their site by going to www.sharpbackground.com or by calling 1-800-200-0853. If you use an alternate resource, please email the report to lucy.simpson@sharp.com. Sharp is not responsible for fees to complete this.

If you have further questions, please contact Lucy Simpson at 858-499-5366 or at lucy.simpson@sharp.com.