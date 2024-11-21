Sharp HealthCare Everyday Actions
At Sharp, our employees worked together to develop our 12 Everyday Actions.
Sharp HealthCare's Everyday Actions provide a clear and simple description of exactly what is expected of every Sharp employee — essentially what it should look like, sound like and feel like at Sharp.
We embrace change, lifelong learning, and innovation to continually enhance quality, growth, and the delivery of The Sharp Experience. We recognize that continuous improvement is essential to our pursuit to be the best.
I adapt and humbly embrace change as an essential component of improving the health of those we serve.
I engage in learning opportunities to ensure my knowledge and skills remain evidence-based.
I actively share knowledge and seek alternative perspectives to improve my ideas.
I apply problem-solving skills and reflective learning to overcome challenges and grow.
I look to relevant literature and use data to inform my choices and decisions.
I learn and stay up to date on the regulations, laws, policies and guidelines that impact my work.
We choose words and actions that demonstrate care and compassion and appreciate the contributions of all who work here — whether at the bedside or supporting those in direct patient care. Each of us is essential to helping Sharp become the best health system in the universe.
I lead with care and compassion, regardless of my title or the task.
I work to stay present in each situation, listen fully to concerns and seek to understand the experience of those I encounter.
I extend compassion to myself and others during challenging times.
I use body language that conveys care and empathy and work to put people at ease.
I take time to check in on others and myself, particularly after distressing situations and in challenging times.
We are dedicated to clear and respectful communication and work to select the appropriate communication channel that will drive understanding and results.
I communicate clearly and concisely, responding promptly and demonstrating respect across verbal and written forms of communication.
I ask for and receive feedback with openness and curiosity.
I ask clarifying questions and assuming positive intent of those with whom I interact.
I listen with interest, avoid interrupting and confirm what I have heard.
I choose the most fitting communication channel for a situation.
I am aware of the significance of nonverbal communication and appropriately manage my body language, facial expressions and tone of voice.
We recognize that our differences, unique talents, and varied backgrounds come together to create a stronger whole. We each do our part to make sure everyone feels that they belong.
I celebrate diversity and am respectful of everyone regardless of age, gender identity, disability, race, ethnicity, creed, national origin, religion, sexual orientation or other characteristic.
I value the diversity of the people of Sharp HealthCare and recognize that progress and growth come from listening to different voices and creating spaces where people feel they belong.
I create an environment where people are safe to speak up.
I am accountable for my words and actions and recognize how they contribute to an inclusive workplace.
I aim to create an affirming environment for underrepresented and underserved communities.
I acknowledge the role of power differentials and do my part to help people know their voice matters.
We value the contributions of every individual, department, team and entity, and take time to appreciate them for the role they play in moving us towards our vision of becoming the best health system in the universe.
I acknowledge and celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of others in a timely manner.
I practice an attitude of gratitude, taking time to say thank you and recognize the effort that surrounds me, no matter how seemingly big or small.
I respect that people feel seen, heard and valued in different ways, and I keep that in mind when celebrating others.
I acknowledge and appreciate the time and effort put into the work, in addition to the larger goal and outcome.
I appreciate the spaces of care and innovation that Sharp HealthCare provides and look after them with purpose and intention.
We aim for the utmost safety and reliability, striving for zero harm in our workplace and interactions. Accountability for our actions is critical to creating a safe environment and achieving continued excellence.
I follow policies and procedures to keep everyone safe, and I speak up for safety concerns.
I recognize safety is everyone’s responsibility.
I use high reliability tools to mitigate potential harm and safety risks.
I follow Sharp's cybersecurity best practices, protecting my own data while advancing a culture of digital security for all.
I recognize my role in fostering a just culture, where everyone feels secure to voice concerns, ask clarifying questions, equalize power and request cross monitoring for safety.
I am diligent in my safeguarding of patient privacy, employee confidentiality and Sharp’s sensitive information.
We believe that mutual respect is essential to living The Sharp Experience and demonstrates, through words and actions, that we value and respect one another as individuals. We know that accountability for our actions is critical to creating a safe environment and achieving continued excellence.
I respect the perspectives, experience and humanity of all whom I encounter, regardless of title, tenure or role.
I act with good intent and trust my colleagues to do the same.
I listen actively, openly and with respect to those I work with and care for.
I create an environment that is free from hostility and incivility.
I take responsibility for my words and actions.
I understand that timely and transparent communication demonstrates respect.
We recognize that when people feel connected, and have wellness supports and resources in place, benefits abound. We understand the unique stress and pressures that can accompany working in the health care field and encourage all employees to care for themselves and others.
I understand my personal well-being has a direct impact on my work.
I take care of my team members by staying true to my word, practicing high reliability, and asking for or offering help when needed.
I take breaks and use off-stage areas as appropriate, recognizing that caring for myself allows me to care for others.
I honor my own value when I take the time to reflect on the purpose and contributions of my work.
I help others feel valued by connecting with team members and taking time to check in on their well-being.
We recognize that our mindset can set the tone for the day, impacting both one’s personal experience as well as The Sharp Experience for all those we encounter.
I understand my mindset can come across in how I interact with others including in my word choice, body language, eye contact and tone.
I choose words and actions that reflect the vision and values of Sharp HealthCare.
I am open-minded and work to be flexible in my thinking. I am mindful my immediate perception of a situation may not be accurate, and I am comfortable asking clarifying questions when appropriate.
I challenge myself to become aware of my own biases and assumptions and acknowledge there is often diversity in how people think, feel and act.
We work to extend excellence in service to those in our care, partners, community members and stakeholders and recognize that each one of us is responsible for service excellence and service recovery.
I commit to excellence in all I do through respectful actions, courteous communication, and a shared dedication to an extraordinary level of care.
I promote peace of mind and cultivate calm by explaining what we are doing and why.
Whether in virtual or physical settings, I take time to acknowledge people I encounter and provide information that is clear, concise and informative.
I take time to listen and respond with respect, empathy and compassion, and make amends when The Sharp Experience is not provided.
I thank each person for bringing their concerns forward and am grateful for the opportunity to learn and do better.
We recognize each of us is entrusted with the care, well-being and long-term success of our organization and are trusted stewards of Sharp HealthCare.
I champion Sharp’s Mission, Vision and Values by exhibiting onstage behaviors at work and when representing Sharp in the community.
I take responsibility for my own work, am ethical in my decision making, and perform duties efficiently and effectively.
I use resources appropriately, avoid waste and promote lean processes.
I honor the trust others place in me and am accountable for the personal and confidential nature of health care.
I fulfill my responsibilities according to laws, regulations and Sharp policies.
I consider sustainability and the impact on the environment when selecting and using resources.
We succeed when we all work together. Effective collaboration takes a willingness to share and receive knowledge, a commitment to clear communication, and a shared and agreed-upon goal.
I actively seek opportunities to collaborate across discipline, role and entity.
I recognize that true teamwork and collaboration start by listening to others, seeking first to understand before being understood.
I commit to being an engaged and active collaborator, one who is open to new and challenging opportunities.
I share knowledge and seek feedback and ideas from those I work with.
I build up my colleagues, assuming positive intentions, even during challenging times.