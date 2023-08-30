Our award-winning team of cardiac experts is recognized for exceptional treatment of heart attack, coronary artery disease, AFib, stroke and heart failure.

No matter the cardiovascular condition, Sharp Grossmont offers a full range of heart and vascular services, including minimally invasive, noninvasive and surgical procedures.

As the only hospital in San Diego with a dedicated women’s acute cardiac care unit located within a women’s-only hospital — Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Women & Newborns — our specialized team in the women’s acute cardiac care unit provides inpatient cardiovascular services designed for a woman’s unique physiology. When it comes to your recovery, rest assured that you will heal in a nurturing environment by nurses trained in women’s heart issues.

Along with caring for women's hearts while in the hospital, we also offer outpatient services. For instance, our Postpartum Heart Health Clinic located within the Burr Heart & Lung Clinic helps women experiencing high blood pressure and other cardiovascular complications after pregnancy. The clinic's expert team provides education and counseling on nutrition, lifestyle changes, and how to monitor blood pressure at home.