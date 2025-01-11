The Clinic at Sharp Chula Vista

Currently, the Specialty Clinic features our Cosmetic Lounge, offering high-quality services from a team of specialists dedicated to your comfort, safety and optimal results. 

Services offered:

  • Botox injections — $12 per unit (minimum of 10 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)

  • Dysport injections — $4 per unit (minimum of 30 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)

  • Dermal fillers — $650 per syringe

  • Medical-grade microneedling — $349

  • Microneedling with PRP — $599

Sharp employees and affiliated physicians will receive a 10% discount off all services in the Cosmetic Lounge.

If you have a question or would like to communicate with one of our specialists, please call 619-502-3180 or email cosmeticlounge@sharp.com.

Hours

Location Hours
Saturday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday
Closed
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
Closed
Wednesday
Closed
Thursday
Closed
Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm

How to find us

The Clinic at Sharp Chula Vista
751 Medical Center Ct Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4913

Plan your visit

Parking

Short-term parking, reserved for Specialty Clinic patients, is available along the Emergency Parking Garage driveway. From there, please follow the walkway leading to the medical center main entrance across from the fountain.

Additional complimentary parking is available in the parking structures and lots located in front of and behind Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. If you are unable to walk from your parking spot, please call 619-855-1042 and request a shuttle ride to the main entrance.

Check-in and arrival

Please arrive at the medical center main entrance:

  • Botox or Dysport injections: 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time

  • Dermal fillers or dermal filler reversals: 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment time for numbing cream application

After checking in at the main entrance concierge desk, please follow signs to the Cosmetic Lounge, located on the hospital's first floor.

In accordance with federal and state regulations, patients 18 and older will need to show a government-issued photo identification with a current address (such as a driver’s license or passport ID).

Cosmetic Lounge frequently asked questions

Cosmetic Lounge video

The Cosmetic Lounge offers high-quality cosmetic services in a spa-like environment with the benefit of rigorous safety standards and The Sharp Experience.

Cosmetic Lounge virtual tour

Entrance to the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Specialty Clinic
Cosmetic Lounge main entrance

Sharp Chula Vista Cosmetic Lounge - waiting area and reception
Cosmetic Lounge waiting area and reception desk

Sharp Chula Vista Cosmetic Lounge - nurses station
Cosmetic Lounge nurses' station

Sharp Chula Vista Cosmetic Lounge - patient room
Cosmetic Lounge patient room