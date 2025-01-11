The Clinic at Sharp Chula Vista

Currently, the Specialty Clinic features our Cosmetic Lounge, offering high-quality services from a team of specialists dedicated to your comfort, safety and optimal results.

Services offered:

Botox injections — $12 per unit (minimum of 10 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)

Dysport injections — $4 per unit (minimum of 30 units required except for touch-ups within 2 to 3 weeks of the initial visit)

Dermal fillers — $650 per syringe

Medical-grade microneedling — $349

Microneedling with PRP — $599

Sharp employees and affiliated physicians will receive a 10% discount off all services in the Cosmetic Lounge.

If you have a question or would like to communicate with one of our specialists, please call 619-502-3180 or email cosmeticlounge@sharp.com.